12 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Minister Visits Mayombe Forest Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — Environment minister Paula Francisco Coelho is since last Saturday in the northern Cabinda Province, where she is making monitoring visits to some municipalities, which is to include the Mayombe rainforest area, before returning to the capital.

Speaking to the press, Paula Francisco Coelho said that her trip to Cabinda is aimed at making an assessment of her sector in the country's northernmost province.

The minister has also expressed some concerned about the spread of ravines in certain areas of the province, which will check as well.

Angola

Methodist Women Defend Stern Fight Against Paternity Denial

Women linked to the United Methodist Church, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, last Sunday defended that the state… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.