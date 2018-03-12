Angola: Environment Minister Visits Mayombe Forest Zone

Cabinda — Environment minister Paula Francisco Coelho is since last Saturday in the northern Cabinda Province, where she is making monitoring visits to some municipalities, which is to include the Mayombe rainforest area, before returning to the capital.

Speaking to the press, Paula Francisco Coelho said that her trip to Cabinda is aimed at making an assessment of her sector in the country's northernmost province.

The minister has also expressed some concerned about the spread of ravines in certain areas of the province, which will check as well.