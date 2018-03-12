12 March 2018

Ghana: GAF Donates Gh¢4,500 Towards Purchase of Furniture for Kpeme United RC/JHS

By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has donated GH¢4,500 to the Alavanyo Kpeme United Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) for the purchase of classroom furniture.

This comes two months after the army made a similar donation to neighbouring Nkonya Tayi DA JHS.

The Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Major Edward Sarpong Appiah presented the cash amount on behalf of the GAF to a delegation from the school, at a ceremony at the barracks yesterday.

The delegation, led by the headmaster of the school, Mr. Samuel Amlado, included the assembly woman of the area, Madam Josephine Asigbetse, the school prefect, Miss Ella Formson and other students and teachers of the school.

Major Appiah said that the donation followed an appeal by the school, through the 66 Artillery Regiment to the GAF, for chairs for the students.

The gesture is also to enhance cordiality between civilians and the GAF troops engaged in peacekeeping operations in the Alavanyo-Nkonya area, he added.

On his part, the headmaster expressed gratitude for the money and said that it would relieve the students of the discomfort of inadequate furniture.

He said that the school had an enrolment of 45 and that two students often shared a desk, a situation which was not favouring learning and teaching.

Mr. Amlado gave the assurance that the money would be utilised immediately to acquire chairs for the students.

Pix: Major E. Sarpong Appiah (third left), presenting the money to the school prefect, Miss Ella Formson while the headmaster (fourth left), the assembly woman and some officers of the unit and teachers of the school look on.

