South Africa: The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 3)

analysis

Perplexed by the peculiarities of politicians, the egregiousness of experts and the effrontery of the economic elites, over-anxious cartoonist N.D. MAZIN gives up trying to gain meaningful insights from human sources, and instead turns to the water molecule itself in his quest for answers to the enigma of Day Zero.

See Episode one here and two here

N.D. Mazin (Andy Mason) is arguably South Africa's longest serving underground cartoonist, having evaded regular publication in a reputable periodical for close on four decades. Since his Vittoke in Azania student comics of the late '70s, he's self-published countless comix and 'zines, including PAX (Pre-Azanian Comix), Mamba Comix, Azaniamania and The Legend of Blue Mamba. He's also written a critical history of SA cartooning, What's So Funny? Check him out at www.ndmazin.co.za. DM

REPORTER: N.D. Mazin...