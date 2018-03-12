South Africa: Government Activities for 12 to 18 Mar

press release

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week of 12 - 18 March 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Ms Bathabile Dlamini will be leading a government delegation to the 2018 UN Commission for the Status of Women. The 62nd Session of the Commission will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 12 to 23 March.

The Department of Trade and Industry will also on Monday, 12 March, host the Annual Meeting of SADC Technical Barriers to Trade Cooperation Structures at Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg. The meeting will be attended by SADC officials with expertise in the standards, accreditation, technical regulations, metrology and the legal metrology fraternities.

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Ms Tokozile Xasa, will on Monday, 12 March, visit schools in Berlin, East London at the Makana District Municipality, as part of her community and public participation engagement, for the month of March.

On Tuesday, 13 March, at 09:00 am, the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) on Drought and Water Scarcity, will brief the media on the declaration of the current drought as a national state of disaster at Imbizo Media Centre, Cape Town. NB: There will be a video link to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The Minister of Energy, Mr Jeff Radebe, will on Tuesday, 13 March, officially sign the 27 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Project (REIPPP) including the Power Purchase Agreement with Eskom at the Department of Energy IPP office, Blysbridges Office Park, Doringkloof, Centurion. This will bring policy and regulatory certainty and maintain South Africa's position as an energy investment destination of choice.

The Public Service Commission in its capacity as Secretariat to the Association of African Public Services Commissions (AAPSComs) invites media to the Fifth General Assembly of the AAPSComs to be held on 13-15 March at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. The Fifth General Assembly will be held under the theme "Building and strengthening the capacity of Public Service Commissions to meet the challenges of public administration and service delivery in Africa". The Minister for Public Administration and Services, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will address the Fifth General Assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, will on Wednesday, 14 March, appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament elected him as President of the Republic of South Africa. Holding regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament holds the President and the Executive to account.

On Wednesday, 14 March, the Department of Trade and Industry will host the SADC Quality Awards at Emperors Palace - Kempton Park. Companies from SADC Member States will be recognised for their robust use and implementation of standards and quality procedures in their operations that have positively contributed to the growth of their businesses as well as product competitiveness.

The department will also host the Seminar on Rural and Township Industrial Economy at Velmore Conference Centre, Erasmia on Wednesday, 14 March. The Purpose is to deliberate on topical issues that impact on the rural and township economy with the objective of creating a platform for collaboration between the public and private sector in developing support mechanisms for the rural and townships economy

On 14 to 16 March, the Department of Communications will, host the Extraordinary SADC Senior Officials responsible for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) meeting at GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria as directed by the SADC Ministers of Information. The meeting aims to, amongst others, deliberate on affordable access to ICT services. South Africa as current Chair of SADC is presented with an opportunity to shape and influence the SADC ICT and Communications' agenda.

On Wednesday, 14 March, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will attend the graduation ceremony for pharmaceutical students from Technical Vocational Education and Training Colleges in Netcare Auditorium, Sandton at 10:00 am. The Deputy Minister will also deliver a Public Lecture on the Fee Free Education for the poor and working class on Thursday, 15 March in Tshwane University of Technology Rand Prestige Auditorium, Pretoria at 17:00 pm.

Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, will on Thursday, 15 March, brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday 14 March in Imbizo Media Centre, Cape Town. NB: There will be a video link to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria.

On Thursday, 15 March, the Department of Trade and Industry will host the 2nd Annual B-BBEE conference at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. The Conference aims to find effective ways in which the state can make B-BBEE a reality for black South Africans and to achieve the objectives of the B-BBEE Act. The conference will focus on state procurement, grants, incentives, licensing and concessions as means to achieve real economic transformation.

The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment & Tourism and the Limpopo Tourism Authority, will host the International Tourist Guides' Day celebrations in Hoedspruit, Limpopo from 15 to 16 March. The event will take place under the theme: "Travel, Enjoy and Respect". The Minister of Tourism, Mr Derek Hanekom will deliver the keynote address on 15 March.

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pamela Tshwete, together with the Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mr Herman Mashaba, will on Saturday, 17 March, conduct a clean-up of the Jukskei Rivier as part of the National Water Month Activities. The department in partnership with Unilever and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa will also embark on a road show to create awareness and educate communities on drought and using water sparingly.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

Issued by: Government Communications