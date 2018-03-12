South Africa: KZN Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Silo for Hours

A man, believed to be in his 30s, has been rescued after spending several hours trapped inside a grain silo in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics, along with provincial fire and other services, arrived in the early hours of the morning to find the man lying trapped chest-deep inside a grain silo.

"Several men had climbed inside the silo and had begun to remove the large amount of grain," said Meiring.

"Provincal services utilised various rescue and cutting equipment to cut a large hole in the bottom of the silo, allowing more access for grain to be removed."

Meiring said the man was finally freed from the silo after several hours.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain relief medication before he was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg Hospital for further care."

It has not yet been ascertained how the man become stuck in the silo.

Source: News24