Somalia, India Sign Agreement to Boost Bilateral Relations

The deputy PM of Somalia Mahdi Mohmed Guled has conveyed a greeting message from Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to India PM Narendra Modi. India has recently released 120 Somali nationals held for years over piracy-related offenses after reaching a prisoner swap agreement in 2017.

Somalia's deputy PM Mahdi Mohamed Guled has held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he is attending an international meeting. The two sides signed an agreement aimed at boosting the cooperation and bilateral relations between Somalia and India, according to a Somali government statement.

