12 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Parliament Bans DP World From Operating in the Country

Somalia's Federal Parliament has on Monday voted unanimously a legislation banning the UAE ports operator DP World after signing a controversial agreement with Somaliland. During the fir seat of the 3rd session of the Lower House of Parliament declared the deal over Berbera port as "null and void", and called for the ban of DP World from Somalia.

168 lawmakers voted in favor of the Legislation which will now go to the Upper House of Parliament before being signed into law by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. Somalia sought the intervention of Arab League over the controversial Berbera Port deal which Somaliland and the DP World have maintained has nothing to do with Mogadishu.

