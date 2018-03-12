12 March 2018

Namibia: Police Probe Teacher for Sleeping With Learner

By Loide Jason

Windhoek — Police in Onandjamba in Okalongo Constituency in the Omusati Region are investigating a case in which a male teacher is accused of having sexual relations with an under-aged learner.

Omusati Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo confirmed that a case has been opened but the investigations are at an early stage. "The suspect had sexual intercourse with the girl, who is under the age of 16 years, on several occasions since last year," said Shikongo.

Shikongo said that the incident happened last year at Oshimbandange Flats in Onamanape village, in Okalongo Constituency, Omusati Region. The 15-year-old girl is a Grade 9 learner at Ondombeyoxumba Combined School.

The mother of the learner, Maria Shininge, told New Era that she suspected the incident took place last year when there was a school tournament in the area. She said she confronted the child after hearing such rumours.

"I confronted the child but she did not want to share anything with me. I went further and reported the matter not because I wanted the suspect to be arrested but because I wanted to know the truth," said Shininge, adding that the girl only admitted to the truth after the police interviewed her.

