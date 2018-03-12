Sierra Leone: Election Situation Room - NEC to Expedite Release of Results

Decision Room members of the Election Situation Room have called on the National Electoral Commission to expedite the release of progressive results as unnecessary delays could lead to anxiety, uncertainty and tensions.

During a press conference hosted on Thursday, March 8, at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel, they said the electoral process has entered into a very crucial phase - counting, collating, certification and declaration of results.

"We call on all stakeholders, including national and international observers, to ensure that the electoral process is successfully completed in a bid to adhere to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good governance," the team urged.

They also appealed to political parties and the general public to exercise restraint and wait patiently for the declaration of the results by NEC, adding that they have noted heightened excitement from provisional results being released by private data tallying sources.

In their declaration, the members highlighted the late arrival of voting materials in some areas and isolated incidents of insufficient number of security personnel, NEC officials and party agents in some of the polling stations as part of their observations.

"There was inadequate supply of election materials, also allegations of campaign activities around polling stations, failure to prevent the required identity cards and some instances names of voters where not listed at polling stations," the team observed.