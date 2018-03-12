South Africa: Johan Goosen Trains With Cheetahs

Former Springbok Johan Goosen is currently spending time training with the Cheetahs .

Goosen has not played rugby since he retired suddenly when he left French Top 14 club Racing 92 at the end of 2016.

However, recent reports in France indicated that Goosen would make a return to the Top 14 at Montpellier, with the club's owner Mohed Altrad reportedly agreeing to buy out Goosen's contract with Racing 92.

The Cheetahs on Monday confirmed that Goosen would be training with them until the end of June, before he joins Montpellier.

The Bloemfontein-based franchise also hinted that the flyhalf/fullback may be given game time in the PRO14 before his departure to France.

The Cheetahs' next PRO14 match is against the Dragons in Wales on March 23, followed by matches against the Cardiff Blues on April 7 and Munster on April 13 - both in Bloemfontein, before concluding their season against the Kings in Port Elizabeth on April 28.

Earlier in his career, Goosen played 27 Super Rugby matches for the Cheetahs, scoring 331 points, and 18 matches for the Free State Cheetahs.

Goosen, still just 25, has 13 Test caps to his name since making his debut against Australia back in 2012.

He last played for the Boks against Wales in November 2016, shortly before his retirement.

