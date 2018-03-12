12 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Seven Syndicate Members Appear in Court for R3 Million Fraud

Gauteng — Thabo Mmopane (33), Martin Makhado (25), Matilda Boshielo (33), Kingsley Magagula (25), Zacharia Mokwana (55), Thandi Mokwana (48), and Thabang Ramphisa (24) appeared before the Dennilton and Groblersdal Magistrates Courts on Thursday facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

The group was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime and Cyber Crime Investigation Units in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 06 March 2018. This follows a five months investigation by the unit.

Two major banks in Gauteng reportedly lost approximately R3 million as a result of this syndicate allegedly applying for vehicle finance, credit cards, and personal loans using fraudulent documents.

The operation resulted in the recovery of several assets, including a Jaguar, BMW, laptops, and documentary proof.

Mokwana and Ramphisa were granted bail of R1600 and R2000 respectively. The remaining suspects were remanded in custody.

The case is postponed to 14 March 2018 for a formal bail application at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Investigations continue.

South Africa

