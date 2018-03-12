South Africa: Suspects Held During Weekend Operations in North West

press release

Potchefstroom — The police in the province arrested 354 suspects for various offences during the operations conducted between Friday, 9 and Monday, 12 March 2018.

Of the 354 arrests, 282 were arrested during day-to-day operations while 72 were arrested through an ongoing Operation Fiela II that was launched in the province on Friday, 02 February 2018 aimed at maintaining law, order, peace, security and stability as well as to reclaim the space or areas controlled by criminals and to create a conducive environment for all people in South Africa to participate in social and economic activities.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes including 122 for liquor related offences, 44 for contact crimes of which 16 were for Assault with the intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) while 79 were arrested for drug related crimes. A total of 31 undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

During the operation, the police confiscated counterfeit cigarettes as well as various drugs including 658 mandrax tablets, nyaope, dagga and crystal meth. They also seized electrical equipment and dangerous weapons. It was also during the operation that a total of 92 fines were issued for traffic related offences.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane indicated that the operations including Operation Fiela II will continue in order to stamp the authority of the state and to ensure that members of the community are and feel safe. She thanked all police members for their effort that resulted in the arrests.