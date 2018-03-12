South Africa: Operation Fiela II Hit Hard On Criminals

press release

The ongoing Joint operation Fiela II, composed of various police units, was up and running for twenty-four hours until this morning covering several Clusters in the province, especially in the crime infested areas, which have yielded positive and meaningful results.

The operations were focusing on various crime categories such as the mushrooming of drugs, contact crimes, property crimes and trio crimes. A total of 240 suspects, aged between 18 and 57, were arrested and the following items were recovered:

Four (04) motor vehicles.

Three (03) rifles.

Thirty-two (32) ammunition.

One (01) Powermaster generator.

Two (02) Plasma TV'S.

Thirteen (13) cellphones.

Two (02) bicycles.

Two (02) gas bottles.

One (01) bag of clothes and 14 × 520ml cases of liquor.

In Lephalale, a suspicious motor vehicle was pulled off the road, searched and two bags of dagga with the estimated street value of R10 000-00 was recovered. Two suspects, aged 39 and 31, including the driver from Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga Province and an undocumented person were arrested.

Meanwhile in the Motetema Policing area near Groblersdal, a house was raided, searched and the following items were recovered:

Two (02) set of vehicles registration number plates.

Eight (08) cellphone starter packs.

Navy blue work suit with Limpopo EMS emblem and Green work suit.

14 × different types of mobilizers.

14 × set of Toyota car keys.

21 × set of different types of car keys.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed this milestone achievement made during these operations in arresting dangerous criminals especially in the identified problematic areas.

Those individuals or syndicates out there who are still perpetrating any form of criminality and continuing to terrorise our communities, must know that their days are numbered unless they stop and refrain from their senseless acts, concluded Lt General Ledwaba.

All the arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate courts thought out the Province soon.