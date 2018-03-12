South Africa: Three Suspects in Court for Possession of Drugs

press release

On Friday, 9 March 2018, the Kokstad Vispol members together with the K9 Unit embarked in an operation to eliminate the spread of drugs in the Kokstad area. The team went to the taxi rank where a search was conducted. The team managed to recover 30 full moon mandrax tablets, whoonga and dagga. Three suspects aged between 24 and 57 were arrested after they were found in possession of drugs. A cash of R10076.80 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was also confiscated from the arrested suspects. The total value of the recovered drugs is R15100-00. The suspects are appearing today in the Kokstad Magistrates' Court for possession of drugs.

"The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crimes. The members are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off our streets," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.