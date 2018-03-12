12 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Meets U.S. Secretary of State, Tillerson, in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari met American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the presidential offices at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting started shortly after Tillerson's arrival at the State House, Abuja around 4.07 p.m.

The top U.S. diplomat is expected to grant press interview immediately after meeting with President Buhari before departing Nigeria for Washington later today.

Buhari was earlier in Benue today as part of his official tour of troubled areas in the country.

Analysts believed that Tillerson and Buhari are expected to discuss counter terrorism efforts and humanitarian issues in Nigeria's Northeast and the Lake Chad basin.

"He is also expected to discuss how to advance peace and security, promote good governance and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment with the president."

He is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

Tillerson, who has been on a five-day working tour of some African countries, had visited Nairobi and Kenya on Friday. - NAN

