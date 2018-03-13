Over 164, 715 Nigerians from crisis prone areas in the north east are now refugees in Chad, Niger and Cameroun, a humanitarian organization, Social Welfare Network Initiative (SWNI) has said.

This was stated on Monday at a press conference by the organisation during a review of its programmes in the North East for 2018.

The group said the ongoing insurgency continues to increase population displacements, restrict income generating opportunities, limit trade flows and escalate food prices in the north east.

While calling on the support of donor agencies and humanitarian groups, it urged the government to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers across the country.

"With close to 71 per cent (US$743 million out of $1.05 billion) of the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) funding requirements received before year-end, the humanitarian response in Nigeria was one of the world's best funded in 2017," it said adding that a critical gap still remained in the funding of the Response and Recovery Planning sector.

The gap, it said, hampered the humanitarian agencies ability to deliver comprehensive livelihood support to affected people and limited early recovery work across the north east.

The group said an estimated three million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, residing in inaccessible areas of Borno State.

It further said, "2.2 million IDPs (352,840 households) were identified in a displacement tracking matrix (DTM) IX report of April 2016 carried out by IOM in12 states (Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara) and the FCT,"

The group said since October 2017 large-scale displacement took place in Borno and northern Adamawa leading to the influxes of internally displaced persons in Pulka, Gwoza, Ngala, Monguno and other communities.

"In just three months, 28, 000 people fled these areas and other locations for various reasons including voluntary relocation, insecurity and poor living conditions," it stated.

It said the surge in migration to camps had led to shortage of food, water, shelter, blankets, clothes and medical needs in the camps.

"Host communities are also extremely vulnerable. These newly displaced populations report that many more families remain in areas inaccessible to humanitarian workers, and additional displacements from these areas are expected in the coming weeks," it said.

The group said though food security has slightly improved in population centres across the north east, conflict continues to limit the amount the land under cultivation with 2.6 million currently severely food insecure and 3.7 million expected to face critical levels of food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (June through September).

It said among its goal for 2018 is to distribute micro-nutrient based food and general food items to 715 displaced households and a total of 5,000 IDPs.

The group plans to treat identified malnourished children according to standard protocol and improve the nutritional status of the 2,000 IDPs under five children using Vitamin A Supplement and Albendazole - Deworming treatment.