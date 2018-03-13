A POLICE officer has been convicted and sentenced to 10 days in jail for insulting former president Robert Mugabe.

Sergeant Thompson Joseph Mloyie, who is stationed at Harare Central Police station, was Monday convicted by an internal ZRP court presided over by one Superintendent Makunike.

Mloyie had been on trial since January this year for allegedly contravening the Police Act. He had been on suspension from work since then.

According to the charge sheet, in March 2016, Mloyie allegedly accused Robert Mugabe of being "too old to rule" and questioned the veteran leader's marriage choice while on duty.

The charge sheet also states that Mloyie discredited the police force when he was arrested on 05 March 2016 at Cranborne Police station.

The cop was represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Noble Chinhanu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who have since indicated their intention to appeal against their client's conviction and subsequent sentencing.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police claimed that Mloyie was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the alleged offences.

Cases of citizens being arrested and arraigned before the courts for insulting Mugabe, now aged 94, were common during the former President's era.

Mugabe resigned last November after a military revolt and was replaced by former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.