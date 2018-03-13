12 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leaked Dressing Room Video of Shujaa Players Will Make You Teary

Kenya Sevens rugby team psyched themselves up by listening to a popular gospel tune minutes before they won an epic semi-finals match at Canada Sevens.

Nairobi News has obtained an exclusive video of the Shujaa players prepping themselves in the dressing room ahead of their main cup semi-finals match against United States at BC Place in Vancouver.

Shujaa came from behind to win 24-19 over Mike Friday's United States.

In the video, the players sang along to 'Kwetu Pazuri' by Rwanda's Ambassadors of Christ as they dressed up for the match.

The confidence to win was evident in the faces.

Captain Andrew Amonde led other big names in the squad Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo and Oscar Ouma in singing the chorus. Others clapped or danced as they put on their gear for the battle.

Oscar Ouma's try after the buzzer gave Innocent Simiyu's charges a place in the final after the team came from 14-0 down.

