THE re-entry of former president Robert Mugabe into active politics will not have any effect on MDC Alliance's election victory chances, the opposition coalition has said.

Alliance spokesperson and MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube said on Saturday that no Zimbabwean would vote for people who tormented and wrecked their livelihoods for 37 years.

Mugabe is reportedly siding with the newly formed National Patriotic Front (NPF), a breakaway party from Zanu PF.

Former government minister Ambrose Mutinhiri is leading the Zanu PF splinter party which has received an endorsement from Mugabe, much to the chagrin of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The new party reportedly includes members of the G40 Zanu PF faction which was vanquished by Mnangagwa's Lacoste group in the bitterly contested rivalry over Mugabe's succession.

During a private briefing on the side-lines of the MDC Alliance Cross Dete rally in Matabeleland North at the weekend, Professor Ncube however, said Mugabe and the G40 members have the constitutional right to associate with any political party of their choice.

The former industry minister said the MDC Alliance is not having sleepless nights on Mugabe and his grouping.

"Those who were in Zanu PF as G40 and they feel they cannot join existing political parties and want to create their own parties, let them be," said Professor Ncube.

"We think it is wrong for President Mnangagwa to begin to speak as if Robert Mugabe and his G40 have no right to organise themselves, and as if action will be taken against them.

"It is fundamentally wrong. Let the people judge them and the people of this country know what damage, what harm and suffering Mugabe brought to this country.

"I believe they will meet the full wrath of the people at an election, but no one should stop them from organising themselves."

The MDC leader added, "So while, we think it is quite surprising that after they did so much harm to the country they still think they can go back to the people and ask for their votes, it is their right to do so.

"We are totally unconcerned about them. None of the Zimbabweans who would vote for us would be inclined to vote back Mugabe or the National Patriotic Front or whoever is fronting it, be it Mutinhiri, (Saviour) Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo or Robert Mugabe; it's the same thing."

The National Patriotic Front (NPF) has since indicated that it would contest the presidential and parliamentary elections in harmonised polls expected between July and August this year.

Former empowerment minister and Mugabe nephew Patrick Zhuwao, who is associated with the grouping, however made clear that the former president and his wife Grace were not part of NPF's leadership.