All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has said that he would cause the United States to resume importation of Nigerian crude oil if he wins the presidential office.

Ogbonnia, himself a petroleum entrepreneur in a statement made available to Vanguard cited corruption for the United States decision to shut out Nigeria from the US crude oil market.

While noting efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to combat corruption, Ogbonnia said his efforts commendable as they were, however, fell short of international standards of good conduct.

He said: "As president, I will restore America's confidence and genuine investment in Nigeria's oil and gas sector. I am set to exhibit common sense leadership. It is not a new story that the Western world is growing tired of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

"Apart from the dizzying corruption within the state oil company, the US, in particular, is very frustrated with the advanced-fee fraud letters that originate from Nigeria, most of which are linked to the NNPC. Not only has this scam devastated many American lives, it has also contributed to Nigeria's bad image in the United States and elsewhere.

"As Nigeria's next president, I will make NNPC truly transparent and accountable to the admiration of Nigerians and the international community. For example, besides the much-needed overhaul of the oil giant, one of the many executive orders I will sign on Day 1 of my presidency is the establishment of an NNPC office in the United States. An NNPC office in the US will offer prospective foreign investors the opportunity to conduct business inquiries or the necessary due diligence on various bogus offers with Nigerian addresses.

"It is mind-boggling that Nigeria is the only major oil-producing nation that does not boast of an office dedicated to its oil and gas interests in the United States, especially in Houston, Texas, the Oil and Gas capital of the world."