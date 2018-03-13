Zimbabwe: World Remit Sponsors Zim Achievers Australia, SA, UK, SA

WORLD Remit is this year sponsoring four editions of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) in four countries, the organizers have revealed.

The announcement coincided with that of the 85 nominees vying for 17 awards in the eighth edition of ZAA United Kingdom. Winners will be revealed on 12 May 2018 at the Grange City Hotel in London.

ZAA Chairman Conrad Mwanza said WorldRemit will this year headline the event which honours the achievements of Zimbabweans in the UK. The company will also back the South African, USA and Australian editions.

"Their synergy and dedication to community initiatives has shown us that we are not alone in bringing our vision and mission of recognising the talent our Zimbabwean community has, both locally and internationally," said Mwanza in a Sunday news release.

"Now, more than ever; is a time for us to unite and bring to light what Zimbabweans are doing. It's time to tell our story because we do have a story to tell and have so much more to achieve for the betterment of our community here in the diaspora and for our nation Zimbabwe."

Founded in 2010, WorldRemit offers a money-transfer remittance service designed to help people send money to families back in Zimbabwe.

The company recently entered into a commercial partnership with top-tier English football side Arsenal, becoming the first official online money transfer partner of the Premier League club.

WorldRemit representative Alex Murphy said the company was happy to support an organisation which strives to acknowledge and honour outstanding Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

"We are delighted to be in partnership with ZAA. They are at the heart of the community and embody what we do; and strive to achieve," he said.

Meanwhile, over 85 nominees across 17 categories were announced at a press conference held at the WorldRemit headquarters in London.

A new addition to the category list has been added this year and named the Breakthrough Award in which The Voice contestant Donel Mangena and creative events group Afrokings will contest for the top prize.

Cargo transporters, Savannah Freight and construction materials firm Vaka Buildings will this year sponsor the People's Choice and the Community Champion awards, respectively.

Voting will commence on Friday 16 March and close at the end of April. Profiles of this year's nominees will also be featured on zimachievers.com/uk and will detail the remarkable achievements of the shortlisted candidates.

ZAA Panel chair Tawanda Chiwira said the public's response was very positive and applauded them for the remarkable nominations that they submitted.

"We received some exceptional nominations this year. The public have helped us to unearth the extraordinary talent we have in the Zim UK community," said Chiwira.

"There were strong entries across all categories and after extensive deliberations by the panel, we have come up with an excellent shortlist of candidates who have distinguished themselves in various sectors in the last year."

Voting for the South African edition is currently underway, and winners will be crowned on 7 April at the Hilton hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The USA will honour their winners on 29 September and Australia on November 3.

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2018 Finalists

Business of the Year

· Genesis Law

· Ekhaya

· The Bantu Chefs Kitchen

· Banya Family Placement Agency

· Rainbow Medical Services Ltd

Male Entrepreneur

· Dr Joseph Toindepi

· Milton Mutukwa Sakutukwa

· Ben Masina

· Ndumiso Hlabangana

· Chef Ray

Female Entrepreneur

· Moira Chirara

· Fungai Ndemera

· Dee Mapasure

· Julie Condliffe

· Ennie Mupoto

Professional of the Year

· Portia Khumalo

· Fortune Mahwire Chigwende

· Tongai Kunorubwe

· Wise Chigudu

· Brian Mangwiro

· Dr Caroline Makaka

Community Champion in association with Vaka Buildings

· Jay Mawaka-Smith

· Sithule Tshuma

· Tariro Magombo

· Dumie Moyo

· Bongi Sibanda

Community Organisation

· Touched By An Angel

· Stevenage Kadoma Link Association

· Afreec

· St Mary's Foundation Trust

· Qoki Zindlovukazi

Music video of the Year

· Kudana - Kazz Aka Mr_Boomslang

· What U Need Ft Ian Green) -Valerie Sibanda

· Kambo Boys - Sweet Larrisa

· Lahlumleze -Black Diamonds

· Real G- Icey Stanley Ft Mr Macee

Music artist of the Year

· Ice Stanley

· Black Diamond

· Thabo Mkhwananzi

· Valarie Sibanda

· Kwaye

International Gospel Artist

· Sabastian Magacha

· Rev TT Chivaviro

· Janet Manyowa

· Michael Mahendere

· Carol Nyakudya

Male Personality

· Jacob "Mc/DJ Sebhelebhe" Mbofana

· Vic Taks

· Gineas Mupfayi

· Gearbox

· Munashe Comedy

· Bawren Tavaziva

Female Personality

· Dj Ru-Samantha Katsere

· Olinda Chapel

· Tendai-Dj Petitte

· Natasha Ndlovu

· Eugene Majuru

Fashion Designer

· Leyelesi

· Sinikiwe Moyo (Nikimoyo)

· Diana Ntimane (Akani Fashion House)

· Ngoni Chikwenengere (We Are Kin)

· Joyline Munaiwa (Joy-Line Clothing)

Sports Personality

· Don Armand

· Seth Patrick

· Trevor Mazhande

· Cecil Nyoni

· Tinotenda Chibharo

Event of the Year

· Woman Of Valiance (Vow) 2017

· Financial Markets Indaba - London

· Zim Connect 17

· Zimfest 2017

· Zimlinkup All White Party

People's Choice in association with Savannah Freight

· Olinda Chapel

· Gearbox

· Big Kev

· Gerald Belts

· Dj Small Boy Taf

Breakthrough Award

· David Matsekeza and Munya (Afrokings)

· Donel Mangena

· Nomalanga Creates

· Empire Lounge-Leicester

· Changamiri Coffee Shop

· Nandi

Young Achiever

· Theo Chikomba

· Amanda Nkomo

· Harry Phinda

· Kudzanai Hwami

· Tanaka Travels