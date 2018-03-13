13 March 2018

Nigeria: Soldiers to Be Sanctioned for Violent Nigeria Crimes

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has threatened to haul soldiers before a court martial for failure to address violent crimes currently battering the country.

Nigeria is besieged by the Boko Haram terror group and violence by nomadic herdsmen accused of killing villagers during conflict over land and other resources.

The bloodshed has been experienced around the country but most severe in the Adamawa, Benue and Taraba States in recent weeks.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, warned action would be taken against complicit officers.

"The public are please reminded that when troops are called out for internal security operations, they are not to joke or persuade anyone," he said.

"We have warned our commanders on the ground to take decisive actions or face court martial."

A court-martial is a military court or a trial conducted in such a court.

Chukwu meanwhile warned the perpetrators of crimes such as arson and murder to desist forthwith.

He said the army, in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies, would dentify and arrest all perpetrators regardless of their disposition in society.

"Our Rules of Engagement is clear on arson and murder. Therefore, no such criminal acts would be allowed in any of the aforementioned states," said Chukwu.

