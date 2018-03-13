Kenya: Prisons Beat Rwanda Revenue, Progress to Semis

Nairobi — Kenya Prisons progressed to the semi-finals of the African Women Volleyball Club championship after a hard earned straight sets win over Rwanda Revenue Authority in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

David Lung'aho's girls who are looking to perform better than their third placed finish from last year were made to sweat by the Rwandese in the final set but managed to weather the storm and book a slot in the last four.

Prisons saw off the first set comfortably with a 25-11 score, but began to slacken as they got into the second set though they still managed to pick a 25-17 win.

The third set was even more competitive for the warders who last won the title in 2013 as they were pushed to the wire by the Rwandese, eventually managing a 26-24 win.

Prisons will face the winner between defending champions Carthage of Tunisia and home side El Shams who play in the other quarter final later Monday in a repeat of last year's final.