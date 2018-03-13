13 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Blocks Boko Haram Access to Explosive Devices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Suicide attack.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government has put in place, strategic measures to block Boko Haram terrorists' access to substances used for making explosive devices.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at commencement of the National Chemical Security Training Conference, with the theme "Towards a Secured Importation, Distribution, Storage and Use of Chemicals in Nigeria."

Monguno, who was represented by Yamin Ehinnomen Musa, said explosive attacks had become an integral part of the Boko Haram terrorist tactics.

He said his office had investigated series of explosive devices (IEDs) incidents by terrorists and had been able to identify the prevalent types of explosives, accessories, fertilisers and precursor chemicals used in the preparation of the IEDs.

Monguno said his office, in collaboration with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, had put in place, strategic measures to control the importation, transportation, storage and use of these sensitive substances, "thereby taking them out of the reach of criminal elements."

He said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had been engaged for chemical control; the Ministries of Mines and Steel Development, explosives and accessories control; and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, fertiliser control.

Nigeria

Lessons From UK Court's Judgment On Niger Delta Oil Spills

The recent judgment by the UK Appeal Court on the dispute between Shell and two Niger Delta communities underscores the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.