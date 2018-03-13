Nigeria: Govt Blocks Boko Haram Access to Explosive Devices

The Federal Government has put in place, strategic measures to block Boko Haram terrorists' access to substances used for making explosive devices.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at commencement of the National Chemical Security Training Conference, with the theme "Towards a Secured Importation, Distribution, Storage and Use of Chemicals in Nigeria."

Monguno, who was represented by Yamin Ehinnomen Musa, said explosive attacks had become an integral part of the Boko Haram terrorist tactics.

He said his office had investigated series of explosive devices (IEDs) incidents by terrorists and had been able to identify the prevalent types of explosives, accessories, fertilisers and precursor chemicals used in the preparation of the IEDs.

Monguno said his office, in collaboration with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, had put in place, strategic measures to control the importation, transportation, storage and use of these sensitive substances, "thereby taking them out of the reach of criminal elements."

He said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had been engaged for chemical control; the Ministries of Mines and Steel Development, explosives and accessories control; and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, fertiliser control.