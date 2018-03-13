12 March 2018

South Africa: Bowling for Soup's First South Africa Tour - Everything You Need to Know

Photo: Bowling for Soup
Bowling for Soup.

American Rock Band Bowling for Soup will be live in South Africa for the first time ever - with shows in Cape Town, Joburg and Clarens - over Easter Weekend.

The rockers won over South African fans with their hit singles such as the Grammy nominated Girl All The Bad Guys Want and 1985.

MORE ABOUT BOWLING FOR SOUP:

Since forming back in 1994, Bowling For Soup have garnered a vast and loyal fanbase across the world. Staying true to their Texan roots, everyone can relate to the members in the band - singer Jaret Reddick, guitarist Chris Burney, bassist Erik Chandler and drummer Gary Wiseman - giving the group a welcoming persona that has everyone wanting to be their friend. Finding their niche in the 1990's was tough and looking back, frontman Reddick recalls "We were just the stereotypical, small town guys with nothing else to do - starting a band to keep ourselves out of trouble." There was certainly no current trend to follow and the members of Bowling For Soup had no option but to just go out and have fun. Countless hits, tours and memories later, and the band finally reach South Africa.

Bowling For Soup - South African Tour Dates:

Cape Town

Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018

Venue: Hillcrest Quarry, Cape Town

Time: 18:00

Tickets: R295 (Excluding R30 Ticket Service Fee).

Joburg

Date: Friday, 30 March 2018

Venue: Rumours Rock City, Johannesburg

Time: 18:00

Tickets: R295 (Excluding R30 Ticket Service Fee)

At Splashy Fen Music Festival in KZN

Date: Saturday, 31 March

Venue: On a farm some 18 km from Underberg in Kwa-Zulu Natal

Time: 21:15 on the main stage

Tickets: Starting at R795

At LUSH - A Festival In Clarens

Date: From 29 March to 2 April 2018

Venue: Linwood Farm, R711, Clarens, Free State

Tickets : Starting R695 p/p for adults

