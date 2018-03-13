The $5,000 about ( N1.8 million) pledged by renowned musician , David Adeleke , a.k.a. Davido, to a Rwandan music school has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerian musicians.

Some of them commended him for the generous act in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Others, however, advised Davido to extend the gesture to music schools established by Nigerians.

They said that those with interest in music could be sponsored by Nigerian artistes in music school to curb social vices.

Nigerian flutist, Omatshola Iseli popularly known as "Tee Mac", said that such an act of generosity was not supposed to be publicized.

"The donor should have done it quietly without bringing it into public limelight."

Iseli said that celebrities as public figures should be more concerned about giving back to the society just as Davido had done.

They should, however, try to minimise how the members of the public sing their praises due to their generosity.

"As celebrities, we need to give back to the society depending on how buoyant we are but this must be done without publicity.

"And I believe such will be appreciated more by God, as Davido has tried," he said.

Folklore musician Ayo Orobiyi, popularly called "Adunni Nefrettiti" said that Davido's generousity was a beautiful development for the Rwandan music industry.

She said that the Rwanda music was below the acceptable standard when compared with music produced by other African countries.

She said that the school should channel the donation to the right direction for the improvement of the Rwandan music industry.

They would be able to pace up with the qualities of music produced in Nigeria and some other African countries.

"This is a good development coming from one of us in Nigeria.

"I believe he must have observed that Rwanda needed such help more than Nigeria because their music is nothing to be compared with ours," she said.

Nigerian reggae musician, Austin Peters, known as "King Wadada" urged Nigerian artistes who are financially buoyant to demonstrate such generous act to music schools in the country.

King Wadada who appreciated Davido's gesture to Rwanda said Nigerian youths could also be assisted in enrolling in Nigerian music schools.

According to him, musicians can train the less privileged Nigerian youths who are interested in becoming musicians by sponsoring them in music schools.

Wadada said that this would curb the crime rates and other atrocities engaged in by youths.

" Davido has tried so far; aside the pledge to the Rwandan music school, he has created a niche for himself and this is highly commendable.

" I will call on other Nigerian artistes to emulate him but this time such assistance must be for music schools in Nigeria.

"There are many youths who will appreciate being trained in the music school as a way to further their career in singing.

"Such youths can be sponsored in music schools and we will discover that crime rates and some other social vices will be minimised," he said.

Peters also advised Nigerian musicians to ensure that the contents of their music were edifying to the souls of the listeners and serve as tools for behavioural change.

"Our music should be capable of achieving positive results, changing the negative behaviour of people to the positive.

"Let us change the societal problems through our songs," he said.