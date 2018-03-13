Kenya Prisons Storm Semis

Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline on Monday secured their semi-final berths at the 2018 Women’s Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt.

Five-time African champions Kenya Prisons beating Rwanda’s Revenue Authority 3-0 sets in the quarterfinals staged at the Al Ahly Sports Hall in Cairo, while Pipeline had to dig deep to secure a 3-2 sets win against Cameroon's Bafia.

Prisons easily strolled to a 25-11 victory in the first set, before brushing aside their opponents by a 25-17 score line in the next set.

The third set was however a tough encounter for the wardresses, as the Rwandans summoned incredible strength to force an extension of the game with swift attacking and wonderful blocks.

The grit from David Lung’aho’s ladies however saw them carry the day albeit via a narrow 26-24 win.

This was Prisons’ fifth win in the competition in as many games, and they are now left with just two hurdles in their quest to reclaim the African title they relinquished five years ago.

“We are still aiming for the ultimate prize, and I am glad we are still on course. The competition gets tougher with each stage because every next opponent is tougher than the previous one, but I hope we shall keep improving with each game and eventually achieve our ambitions,” coach Lung’aho said.

Lung'aho opted to start with a strong line-up that included captain Mercy Moim, former French based star Everlyne Makuto, main blocker Edith Wisa and Lorine Chebet.

Joy Lusenaka stepped into the feet of experienced and award winning setter Jane Wacu, who was ineligible to take part in the competition, due to her current attachment to Seychelles club Anse Royale (ARSU).

Kwanthanze alumni Emmaculate Chemtai was also summoned for the high stakes match together with diminutive but experienced libero Elizabeth Wanyama, who has just returned from maternity leave, after missing all club activities for the whole of last year.

They will now come up against either defending champions Carthage of Tunisia or Shams of Egypt in Tuesday's semi-final.

It was however not easy for Pipeline who had to dig deep to win the five set thriller 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25 and 15-6.

The two sides will meet in the final should they win their respective semis on Tuesday.