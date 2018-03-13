13 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Lauds Improved Zimbabwe Credit Rating

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nqobile Tshili

President Mnangagwa has said the economic reforms that his administration is implementing have started bearing fruit, with the country receiving positive credit ratings for the first time in 20 years. Last week, globally recognised South African credit ranking institution NKC African Economics positively rated the country from negative to stable.

Posting on his Facebook wall on Saturday, President Mnangagwa expressed confidence over the positive status saying it was a sign that Government's efforts to revive the country's economy were making an impact globally.

"We are beginning to see the fruits of our toil. NKC African Economics, a globally recognised economic research firm, upgraded our country's sovereign credit rating for the first time in twenty years, sending a clear message to investors that investments in Zimbabwe are safe," said President Mnangagwa.

In its report, NKC African Economics said the end of ex-president Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule presents opportunities for investors to take advantage of.

NKC African Economics said based on the country's new political and economic environment it was shifting the country's credit ratings from negative to stable.

"Although Zimbabwe's economic prospects are filled with a sense of interest, confidence has not yet fully returned. There is likely to currently be a appetite for Zimbabwean investments from those with a higher appetite for risk, and we expect foreign investor interest to pick up even before the elections," reads the report.

"As a result of our economic analysis, as well as incorporating our political assessment, we have decided to change the outlook on Zimbabwe's sovereign risk rating to stable, from negative previously."

Since coming to power last November, President Mnangagwa has pushed for re-engagement with western countries, a departure from the isolationist policies of the previous administration led by the ex-president.

President Mnangagwa has declared that the country is open for business, inviting investors from across the globe saying their investment is safe in Zimbabwe.

He said in his Facebook post that he is committed to providing more economic powers to provincial authorities to promote local development.

"We also announced plans to give greater powers to provincial authorities to draw up their own budgets and evaluate their own economic output, an important measure that will enable the provincial leadership to better deliver for local communities," said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe's Re-Entry Into Politics Not a Threat - Opposition

THE re-entry of former president Robert Mugabe into active politics will not have any effect on MDC Alliance's election… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.