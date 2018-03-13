Kenya: Eunice Korir Wins Vivo Energy Golf Tourney

Eunice Korir handicap 22 beat a field of 80 plus players to emerge the overall winner during the Vivo Energy golf tournament held at Kericho golf club over the weekend.

The Kericho club golfer managed to secure 20 stable ford points on the front nine and additional 18 points on the back nine to scoop the top position.

"I played extremely well today because of the perfect weather here I consistently maintained the fairway, and perhaps I also won because of the fact that we have been celebrating the international women's day," she said.

Her victory made the club captain give her a special envelope indicating that her handicap had been chopped three digits to 19.

While congratulating the winners, the Vivo Energy western region sales manager Hieronim Ikhohoro thanked the club and the entire committee for allowing Vivo energy to sponsor this events.

He as well assured all golfers that the organisation will continue sponsoring this events in the region. Vivo energy has been sponsoring golf tournaments in the region for the last 18 years.

David Omollo from Nyanza club was the first runner up with 37 stable ford points having scored the nearest to pin.

Also with 37 points, Lorna Kipng'ok emerged third for being beaten on count back, while club captain Hellen Koech came fourth with 36 points.

The first nine and second nine winners with 20 points each went to Matilda Sang and Dr Kenneth Sigilai respectively.

The staff winner with 35 points went to the western region sales manager Hieronim Ikhohoro, the guest winner prize was taken by Aggrey Okusimba from kakamega while longest drive men went to Aaron Kitur from Eldoret club.

Kericho golf course recently enlarged its course to par 71 from 70 when hole number four par four stroke index 3 was extended to make a par 5 and changed to stroke index 13 with additional bunkers towards the green on hole number 1 and 10, hole number 5 and 14 .