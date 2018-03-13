Kenya: Lejirmah Beats Kisia in Windsor Classic Playoff

Kenya Railway Golf Club's John Lejirmah beat Mike Kisia in the fourth hole of a sudden death play-off, to claim the 2018 Windsor Classic title at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club over the weekend.

The two had tied on a 54-hole total of 220 gross, hence went for the play-off played between the first and 18th hole, where Lejirmah, who earlier posted rounds of 76, 74 and 70, claimed the hole to win his first Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series title this season.

Kisia from Vet Lab, led in the first round on two under par, though he later carded 73 and 77 at the end to also end up with 220.

Kenya Amateur Strokeplay champion Daniel Nduva was just a shot behind following rounds of 72, 75, and 74.

At Thika Sports Club, lady captain Grace Ngamau earned herself a ticket to play in the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open pro-am to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 20.

The handicap 25 Ngamau carded 20 and 21 points for an impressive 41 points to take the overall title in the last event of the Barclays Tour series whose prizes included a slot in the Kenya Open Pro-Am.

Francis Kungu emerged the best man also on 41 points, and the lady winner was Ann Kariuki on 38 points while the guest winner was Duncan Mwaniki from Limuru with 40 points.

Taking the gross title was Watson Burugu with three over par 75 gross. A total of 300 golfers participated in event.

At Ruiru, Joseph Wahome carded 40 points to win the Empire Realtors sponsored Lady Captain's Prize where Watson Njenga was the men winner on 39 points, two better than David Mwangi and Joseph Mugo on 37 points each.

In the ladies section, Mary Muthoni posted 36 points to win by four points from Ruth Muthoni while Wairimu Waiganjo was third on 31.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Nakuru; Johnnie Walker/Captain's Prize; Man winner Francis Kioni 39 pts, cb John Kamais 39, Fredrick Mbuthia 38, cb Victor Kanyaura. Lady winner Margaret Mutwasi 43 points. Rosemary Wangui 36, Guest Roy Bwoma 40.

At Muthaiga; Tilisi Golf Day; Men Winner Walter K'Anjejo38, Jack Waihenya 36, David Ngugi 35, Lady: Samira Furrer 32, Rachna Patel 32.

At Sigona; March Mug; Overall winner Shivraj Varma 68nett cb Kalpesh Parekh 68, James Mbuthia 69. lady winner Celina Patel 77, unior Sayyam Shah 70nett;