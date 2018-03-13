12 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kaya Tiwi Reign Supreme in Kwale Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Reigning national girls' basketball champions Kaya Tiwi thumped bitter rivals Shimba Hills 96 -10 in the final as the Kwale County games concluded at Mazeras High School over the weekend.

It was a successful day for Robert Aran's Matuga sub county after Kaya Tiwi boys' basketball team retained also retained their title, while handball girls' which has been a reserve for Shimba Hills for over a decade now, was won by Kwale Girls.

Kaya Tiwi had seen off Vigurungani Secondary 139-04 in the semi finals.

The boys' finals saw Kaya Tiwi beat Shimba Hills secondary 75-24 after seeing off Mazeras High 67-39 in the semi finals.

The girls' handball final saw Kwale Girls narrowly edge out Shimba Hills 10-09 to secure their first ever regional appearance, while Samburu Secondary defeated Mazeras High 13-12 for the boys' handball title.

Taru Secondary will represent Kwale County in rugby 15's after they beat Kwale High 5-3 in the finals, while Kwale Girls saw off defending champions Matuga Girls 2-0 to win the hockey title.

In Kilifi County, Ganze Secondary are the new boys' basketball champions after beating Kizurini Secondary 59-55 in the finals, while St John's Kaloleni reclaimed the girls' basketball title after beating Ribe Girls 36-20 in the finals in matches played at Sokoke Secondary.

St Georges Secondary won the boys' hockey title by beating Sokoke 3-2 in the finals, while St John's Kaloleni collected maximum 9 points for the girls' title.

The Coast Regional championships to pick teams for the National Secondary Schools Term One Games be held in Embu in April, kick off on Thursday.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Set for 3-Day Cuba State Visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Tuesday set to jet out for a three-day State visit to Cuba. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.