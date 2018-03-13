Kenya: Kaya Tiwi Reign Supreme in Kwale Games

Reigning national girls' basketball champions Kaya Tiwi thumped bitter rivals Shimba Hills 96 -10 in the final as the Kwale County games concluded at Mazeras High School over the weekend.

It was a successful day for Robert Aran's Matuga sub county after Kaya Tiwi boys' basketball team retained also retained their title, while handball girls' which has been a reserve for Shimba Hills for over a decade now, was won by Kwale Girls.

Kaya Tiwi had seen off Vigurungani Secondary 139-04 in the semi finals.

The boys' finals saw Kaya Tiwi beat Shimba Hills secondary 75-24 after seeing off Mazeras High 67-39 in the semi finals.

The girls' handball final saw Kwale Girls narrowly edge out Shimba Hills 10-09 to secure their first ever regional appearance, while Samburu Secondary defeated Mazeras High 13-12 for the boys' handball title.

Taru Secondary will represent Kwale County in rugby 15's after they beat Kwale High 5-3 in the finals, while Kwale Girls saw off defending champions Matuga Girls 2-0 to win the hockey title.

In Kilifi County, Ganze Secondary are the new boys' basketball champions after beating Kizurini Secondary 59-55 in the finals, while St John's Kaloleni reclaimed the girls' basketball title after beating Ribe Girls 36-20 in the finals in matches played at Sokoke Secondary.

St Georges Secondary won the boys' hockey title by beating Sokoke 3-2 in the finals, while St John's Kaloleni collected maximum 9 points for the girls' title.

The Coast Regional championships to pick teams for the National Secondary Schools Term One Games be held in Embu in April, kick off on Thursday.