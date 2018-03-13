Photo: Naparazzi/Wikipedia

South African cricket player Kagiso Rabada.

Proteas speedster and second-Test hero Kagiso Rabada ackowledges that he has let his team down as they prepare for the rest of their series against Australia without him.

The 22-year-old, who took a staggering 11 wickets in Port Elizabeth, has been suspended for the remainder of the series following his animated send-offs of Australian captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner.

Rabada was found guilty on both charges, and given his prior disciplinary issues, the demerit points system saw him banned for two Tests.

It is an area where Rabada knows he has to be better, and despite being named man-of-the-match in PE, he acknowledged that it was a bittersweet feeling.

"I've let myself down and the team down," Rabada told media on Monday after South Africa secured a six wicket win to square the series at 1-1.

"I have to see it as a learning curve and not repeat the same mistake

"It gives me a chance to do other things and improve my game and think about things a bit more.

"I'm not happy about it, but time moves on."

Rabada tried to help explain where his on-field passion comes from.

"There is motivation. It's a big series against Australia. We lost the first match and the whole team was motivated," he said.

"I don't know what I'm thinking ... I just let it out.

"There is a lot to play for and a whole lot of emotion and pride ... you don't want to roll over.

"It's competitive, there is a history of SA and Australia playing against each other, you're plaing for the No 1 spot ... there is a whole lot that you're playing for.

"It just comes out."

The third Test begins in Cape Town on March 22 and Morne Morkel will be expected to replace Rabada.

Sport24