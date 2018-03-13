Cameroon: Seeking the Way Forward

opinion

While waiting for a trainer, the new interim coach is expected to help boost the performance of the players during the upcoming friendlies and restore confidence in their fans.

The quest for a new coach for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is not coming as a surprise to many as fans have been anxiously waiting for a coach for their national team.

Three months after the Normalisation Committee decided not to renew the contract of the national team coach, Hugo Broos, the Cameroon football ruling body has now decided to begin a search for another coach for the team.

The opening of tenders for the recruitment of a new coach of the Indomitable Lions by the Normalisation Committee FECAFOOT comes at a time when a lot has been happening around the team.

First of all, the current African champions have been without a coach since last month after the former Head Coach, Hugo Broos, left his job and found another with KV Ostende in Belgium where he is appointed sporting manager for the club.

The Belgian decided to quit the Indomitable Lions squad after his contract had expired with the team on February 8, 2018 and the Cameroon football authorities vehemently refused to renew the contract. Even though Hugo Broos won the 2017 AFCON with the Indomitable Lions, the performance of the team thereafter has left much to be desired.

The poor showing of the Indomitable Lions at the 2017 edition of the Confederations Cup in Russia, and the failure of the team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup contributed to the downfall of the Belgian coach.

Apart from that, the search of a new coach for the Lions is coming on the eve of the FIFA period for the resumption of activities for national teams. The fact that the team is in need of a head coach less than a month to the kick off of activities can hamper the performance of the players. In about a year, Cameroon will be hosting the 2019 AFCON.

There is therefore the need for the team to intensify preparations in order to defend the title they won in the last edition in Gabon 2017. Nevertheless, the FECAFOOT Normalisation Committee has appointed Alexandre Belinga as interim head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Alexandre Belinga will for the time being take care of the international friendly matches billed for March while waiting for the appointment of a new head coach. The new head coach will have to redouble efforts to train the players before the next major international challenges a new coach is found.

