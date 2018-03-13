13 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Draconian Hate Crimes Bill Will Destroy Freedom of Speech

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ivo Vegter

We can deplore hate speech without enacting repressive laws that define it far too broadly, and impose draconian sentences on those found guilty of offensive speech. The Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill should be slashed, to turn it back into the Hate Crimes Bill it was supposed to be.

The Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill (let's call it the Hate Bill) is currently before Cabinet, and once approved, will be tabled in Parliament. It is an extremely dangerous piece of legislation, however. Originally intended to deal with hate crimes, which is a perfectly legitimate objective, the bill has been ten years in the making. Recently, however, a knee-jerk reaction to a few hate speech incidents has seen the hasty addition of provisions on hate speech.

The Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act) already prohibits and criminalises hate speech. The Hate Bill goes much further, however, criminalising even petty insults and hand gestures, and imposing lengthy jail terms even on first offenders.

The new bill extends the grounds for hate speech to race, gender, sex (including intersex), ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, religion, belief, culture, language, birth, disability,...

South Africa

Drought Declared a National Disaster

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has declared the prevailing water crisis affecting… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.