12 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Justice Meets Ambassador of Morocco

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr Idris Ibrahim Jameel met in his office Monday the Moroccan Ambassador to Sudan, Mohamed Maa Al-Ainain in presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry , Ahmed Abbas and the Ministry senior officials.

The meeting discussed relations between the two countries and scope of cooperation , especially in areas of training and exchange of expertise.

The Minister that Sudan is looking forward for further cooperation with Morocco , commending Morocco role in the region.

Dr Jameel said he has extended invitation to his Moroccan counterpart to visit Sudan to bosot contact between Ministries of Justice in the two countries.

The Moroccan Ambassador revealed that there are 39 agreements with Sudan covering various fields.

He said that he extended invitation to the Minister to take part in the First International Conference on Justice which will take place in Marrakesh, April 2-4.

