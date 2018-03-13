Djibouti: New Ethio-Djibouti Railway Boosting Economic Integration - Ambassador Farah

Addis Ababa March 12/2018 The latest Ethio-Djibouti railway is paving the way for boosting the multifaceted economic integration between the two countries alongside enhancing the historical people to people ties, Ambassador Farah said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador of Djibouti to Ethiopia Mohamed Idriss Farah said the two sisterly countries have been working on strengthening their economic integration.

"Our trade is growing due to the start up of new railway. You know the new railway was very important achievement for our relationship not only for the business but also connecting the people," Ambassador Farah pointed out.

Describing the existing economic integration of the two countries as "exemplary the rest of Africa", Farah stated that both countries need to further synergy all aspects of their cooperation including trade, and tourism.

According to him, the railway can also contribute a lot to flourish the tourism sector, providing valuable platform for easy flow of tourists from both countries in affordable ticket prices,

"Of course Djibouti and Ethiopia's trade was very good but we need to go forward and to do more between the people living in the border and not only in the border but also we need to export more from Ethiopia and of course export more from Djibouti to Ethiopia," he added.

He also mentioned that the second electricity line from Ethiopia to Djibouti will be finalized this month and will have a paramount role taking the historical relationship of the two countries into the next level.

More than 1,000 tracks move to and from Ethiopia to Djibouti, he said, and added "but we think this road is not enough and we need to work on the railway and may be to build highway to boost the economy of the two counties."

The diplomatic relationship between the two countries was outstanding and is always looking for every possible way to strengthen and take it to the highest level in all aspects.

Farah pointed out that DP World had 33 percent share of Djibouti as partner since 2006 but now Djibouti decided to take over.

"DP World was always deciding for everything in Djibouti and this is unacceptable because we are talking about sovereignty. So, my government had been working hard with DP World to find solution and we see these people do not want to have any solution. So we take this decision because this is our sovereignty and I think this has no damage for Ethiopia," the Ambassador added.

It is to be recalled that Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Meles Alem in a weekly briefing he gave last week said Port Djibouti's situation has no risk for Ethiopia in whatsoever way.

The electrified Ethio-Djibouti railway as an advanced infrastructure is beginning to play its role for a sustainable economic growth among the two countries.

The 758 kilometers railway that links Ethiopia to the Port of Djibouti was inaugurated on January 11, 2017.