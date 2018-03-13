Zimbabwe: Emulate Zuma, Mugabe Told

Former President Mr Robert Mugabe should dump his politics of entitlement and egotism and emulate other former Statesmen who believe in change with continuity, political analysts have said. The analysts said Mr Mugabe should take a leaf from former South African President Cde Jacob Zuma who over the weekend volunteered to campaign for ANC ahead of 2019 general elections. Cde Zuma resigned last month in the face of a no-confidence vote supported by his own party, a similar exit to that of Mr Mugabe.

