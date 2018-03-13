Nigeria: Global Women Employment Hits 49 Percent, Says ILO

More women are less likely to participate in the labour market and are more likely to be unemployed in most parts of the world, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said.

In its World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends for Women 2018, it revealed that the global women's labour force participation rate was 48.5 per cent in 2018 and was still 26.5 percentage points below the rate of their male counterparts.

Also, the global women unemployment rate for 2018 was at six per cent and approximately 0.8 percentage points higher than the rate for men, which means that for every 10 men who have jobs, six women are employed.

ILO's Deputy Director General, Policy, Deborah Greenfield, explained that despite the progress made and the commitments to further improvement, women's prospects in the labour market was still far from being equal to that of men.

Greenfield stated that whether it is about access to employment, wage inequality or other forms of discrimination, there was the need to do more to reverse the trend by putting in place policies tailored towards women, taking into account the unequal demands that they face in household and responsibilities of care.

ILO Director of Research Department, Damian Grimshaw also said to achieve 2030 target on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls, closing gender gaps in the world of work should remain a top priority.

She stated that women's persistent challenges and obstacles would reduce the possibility for societies to develop pathways to integrate economic growth with social development.

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, said rural women should not be overlooked in policy decisions, adding that women, who make up over one-fourth of the world's population and between 41 and 60 per cent of its agricultural workforce, were often overlooked despite their huge contributions.

Meanwhile, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has cautioned against any action that could undermine the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of comments credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwueremadu, that: "The military can no longer take over power in Nigeria. It is possible."

The labour union, therefore, cautioned those mooting the idea to desist from it so as not to throw the country into anarchy.

In a statement by its National President, Bobboi Kaigama and Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, ASCSN stated that any military incursion into the nation's politics would take the country 50 years backward.