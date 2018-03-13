Windhoek — Namibia joined the rest of the world to celebrate the annual Commonwealth Day at Parliament in Windhoek yesterday morning.

The annual event was celebrated under the theme "Towards a common future".

In a speech read by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, on her behalf, the head of the Commonwealth, her majesty the Queen Elizabeth II said through the exchanging of ideas and seeing life from other perspectives, people grow in understanding and work collaboratively towards a common future.

She said there is a very special value in the insights people gain through the Commonwealth connection; shared inheritances help the nations to overcome differences so that diversity is a cause for celebration rather than division.

"We shall see this in action at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which takes place in the United Kingdom next month, bringing together young people, business and civil society from across the Commonwealth," she said.

Katjavivi said gatherings are themselves fine examples on how consensus and commitment can help to create a future that is fairer, more secure, more prosperous and sustainable.

"Sport also contributes to building peace and development. The excitement and positive potential of friendly rivalry will be on display next month as we enjoy the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Contributing to the success of the Games, alongside athletes and officials, will be thousands of volunteers," said Katjavivi.

He said that voluntary effort, by people working as individuals, in groups or through larger associations, is so often what shapes the Commonwealth and all our communities. By pledging to serve the common good in new ways, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to grow in scope and stature, to have an even greater impact on people's lives, today and for future generations.

Secretary to the National Assembly Lydia Kandetu noted with the current global geo-political and socio-economic trend of events, there has been a call to rejuvenate and strengthen the Commonwealth family around the world.