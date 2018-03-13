Eritrea: Workshops On Preserving Tourism Sites

Keren — The Research and Control of Tourism Resources in the Anseba region organized a seminar for the Keren secondary school students focusing on preservation of tourism resources.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the awareness and knowledge of students on tourism resources and to persuade them to play leading part in the preservation efforts as well as on to encourage them select tourism as a field of study in their higher education.

Stating the preservation and maintenance of tourism resources is the responsibility of all members of the society, the head of the branch Mr. Fesseha Habte indicating that there are thousands of tourism attraction sites in the country, gave extensive briefing on the significance of the relics in Kohaito, Metera, Keskese, Belew-Kelew, Buya, Adulis, Sembel, Mai-Temenai and Maichehot among others in developing the tourism industry in the country.

Mr. Fesseha also indicated that Eritrea, in addition to its strategic location along the Red Sea has favorable climate, rich natural bio-diversity, as well as ancient historical relics, and that the excavation being conducted in the ancient port of Adulis and the relics discovered as well as the skeleton found in Buya attest to this fact.

Finally, stating on the significance of the inscription of the ancient buildings of Asmara in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the responsibility it incurs on the nationals, Mr. Fesseha underscored the need for strong monitoring and control of other ancient relics until they find similar opportunities.