Eritrea: Vocational Training for Youth

Mendefera — Theoretical and practical training was organized for more than 60 youth in Dubaruwa sub-zone.

According to the report presented at the graduation ceremony on 6 March, in 2017/2018 more than 470 youth were provided from 3 to 6 months theoretical and practical vocational training in wood works, bee farming, basic computer application, beauty saloon, and poultry farming among others.

The report also indicated that many among the graduates have become self employed and are improving their livelihoods.

The head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) said that the union is exerting effort to provide the youth vocational training based on their talents and inclinations.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Frewengel Teklehaimanot pointed out that nurturing the capacity of the youth is one of the basic objectives of the national development program and called on the trainees to practically apply the training they received in improving their lives.