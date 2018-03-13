Eritrea: Seminar for Female Members of 31st Round of National Service

Sawa — The head of Political Affairs in the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Maj. Tiebe Kindeya called on female students in Sawa to focus on their education and become competent. Maj. Tiebe made the call at a seminar she conducted for the female members of the 31st national service in Sawa.

The seminar that was conducted in connection with the International Women's Day focused on the role of women in all sectors.

Indicating that as a result of the efforts exerted by the government and people of Eritrea the participation of women in education, work, political as well as in developmental activities is growing, Maj. Tiebe called for strong efforts for better outcome.

Maj. Teibe pointed out that the Government is creating conducive atmosphere for women for equal participation in all sectors, called for the strong participation of all concerned institutions and stakeholders in the effort being exerted in nurturing competent women.

Underlining that empowering women is the responsibility of all members of the society, Col. Debesay Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, called for joining hands of concerned institutions in the effort to empower women.

The event that was conducted from 6 to 8 March in connection with the International Women's Day was highlighted with artistic performances and sports competitions.