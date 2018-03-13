A national shortage of a key preventive medicine, Nevirapine, has heightened the risk of pregnant HIV-positive mothers passing the virus to their children. Information gathered by The Herald showed that Nevirapine syrup for neonates, which should be administered to babies within 72 hours of birth, has been in short supply countrywide since last year, with health institutions handling a large number of deliveries worst affected.

