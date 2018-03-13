12 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Footballer Sorry for Point-Losing Gaffe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Sulayman Marreh is all apologetic over his side's defeat to Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

The 21-year-old, on loan at Almeria till end of the on-going league term, was little culpable in the build-up to Unai Lopez's only goal that earned opposition team Rayo of all three points.

And the former Samger Football Club midfielder has offered a groveling apology to club fans for the howler that denied them earning a draw result.

'I have a bad body, and I have been at fault for the goal. I apologize to the fans for my mistake and I will work harder so that it does not happen again,' the scorpion international said in post-match comment.

Last weekend's duel was his straight fifth start and third straight yellow card and had to be subbed out in the 80th minute.

Almeria are fighting to stay up the division, lying precarious close to the drop with just four points separating them and second-from-bottom Cordoba.

They face Real Valladolid -the Gambian's temporary parent club - whom he left for Almeria this past January.

Gambia

Double Delight - Gamtel's Gaffer, Star Player Awarded

It's a twin delight for Gambia premier league title chasers Gamtel Football Club after their coach and star striker won… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.