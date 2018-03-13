Gambia: Footballer Sorry for Point-Losing Gaffe

Sulayman Marreh is all apologetic over his side's defeat to Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

The 21-year-old, on loan at Almeria till end of the on-going league term, was little culpable in the build-up to Unai Lopez's only goal that earned opposition team Rayo of all three points.

And the former Samger Football Club midfielder has offered a groveling apology to club fans for the howler that denied them earning a draw result.

'I have a bad body, and I have been at fault for the goal. I apologize to the fans for my mistake and I will work harder so that it does not happen again,' the scorpion international said in post-match comment.

Last weekend's duel was his straight fifth start and third straight yellow card and had to be subbed out in the 80th minute.

Almeria are fighting to stay up the division, lying precarious close to the drop with just four points separating them and second-from-bottom Cordoba.

They face Real Valladolid -the Gambian's temporary parent club - whom he left for Almeria this past January.