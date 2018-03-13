Kenya: Red Cross Providing Relief to Thousands of Ethiopians Displaced Following Deadly Army Assault in Moyale

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said it "has received at least 2,000 Ethiopian asylum seekers in Moyale town following their displacement from Ethiopia."

Ten civilians were shot to death on Saturday March 10 by members of the Ethiopian army in Moyale town, 790 km south of Addis Abeba, on the border between Ethiopia and Kenya. Eleven others were also wounded, four of them critically.

"The displaced persons are hosted in four centers namely Butiye (500 persons), Somare (400 persons), Cifa (100 persons) and Sessi (1000 persons), some of whom are staying with relatives and well-wishers," KRCS said in a statement, adding "the asylum seekers began streaming in on Saturday, 10th March 2018 around 10 PM majority of them being women and children. KRCS immediately released family kits (Tarpaulins, Kitchen sets, Mosquito nets, Bar soaps, Thermal Blankets and Jerrycans), which were distributed among the displaced families."

According to KRCS, the county government of Marsabit has also provided food to the displaced persons. "More support is expected following the formation a Sub County Steering Group that aims to effectively address the issue. Rapid assessment is ongoing to establish the specific cross-sector needs."