Namibia: New Meatco CEO Committed to Stabilising Meat Industry

Windhoek — Meatco is committed to promoting and coordinating the interests of all livestock producers in Namibia and strives towards stabilising the country's meat industry in the national interest, and in line with the One Vision envisaged by the Meat Board of Namibia.

Meatco's newly appointed acting chief executive officer (CEO), Jannie Breytenbach, says the company understands the looming drought that producers are faced with. "Therefore, Meatco wants to re-assure its valued producers that we are committed to keeping the livestock industry vibrant as an important segment to the Namibian economy," he says, adding that Meatco's mandate as per the Act is to increase producer prices across the board significantly. Breytenbach replaces Ingo Schneider, who acted as the interim CEO from last May till last month. "We would like to express our appreciation to Ingo Schneider for his dedication while carrying the dual responsibilities he has undertaken over the last few months as the Acting CEO," Meatco Board Chairperson, Dr Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, has said in appreciation.

She said the company is in the process of recruiting a substantive chief executive officer, adding that the appointment of Breytenbach, who is the Executive of Operations at Meatco, is in line with good corporate governance.

Breytenbach's appointment follows the resignation of former CEO, Vekuii Rukoro, last December.

Rukoro had been on suspension since last May and threatened to take Meatco to court for defamation alleging that he was wrongfully charged and suspended over allegations of conflict of interest by accepting the Ovaherero paramount chief position while he was Meatco CEO. Meatco also accused Rukoro of directing the company's livestock procurement officials to give preferential treatment to the purchase and slaughtering of cattle belonging to a certain Cabinet minister above the farmers who had already been assured and listed on an itinerary of Meatco, among two other charges. Meatco has since dropped all four charges against Rukoro.