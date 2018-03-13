13 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Appeals for Sanctions Removal

By Takunda Maodza

President Mnangagwa has appealed to countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe to remove them as his administration had opened a new page economically and politically. In a statement published by the New York Times, which he also posted on his Facebook page, President Mnangagwa said those insisting on the illegal embargo were living in the past.

"Zimbabwe is changing -- politically, economically and societally -- and we ask those who have punished us in the past to reconsider their sanctions against us. Zimbabwe is a land of potential, but it will be difficult to realize it with the weight of sanctions hanging from our necks," he said.

