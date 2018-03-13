The Sadc Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC), which is in Zimbabwe on a week-long pre-election assessment, says it is ready to assist Zimbabwe with technical support to conduct an uncontested poll. The country's harmonised elections are constitutionally due before the end of August. The visit is in line with Sadc Principles and Guidelines Governing the Conduct of Democratic Elections and fulfils President Mnangagwa's pledge of free, fair and credible elections.

