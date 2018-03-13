13 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Blackout Looms As Debts Threaten Gencos' Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Blackout looms across the country as huge debts continue to threaten the operations of Nigeria's power generation companies (Gencos), a new payment schedule published by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET, has shown.

According to December 2017 electricity market payments published on Monday by NBET, there is about 92 per cent shortfall in the payment made to the GENCOs by NBET.

The 92 per cent payment shortfall, details of the publication revealed, showed that a mere 8.25 per cent payment was made by NBET.

The electricity market payments schedule, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, showed that 25 Genco invoices for December 2017 amounted to N54,242,749,563.22 (N54 billion) while payment made was N4,476,404,925.21 (N4.5 billion), representing 8.25 per cent of total bill.

In the advertorial, the NBET, however, explained that the payments made to Gencos were computed-based on the money received from the Distribution companies (Discos).

The electricity trading company said that it received late payment for the December 2017 cycle from some Discos.

It listed the affected Discos to include Abuja, Benin, Enugu and Port Harcourt Discos which paid NBET N4.47 billion for the December invoices of N50.21 billion representing 8.91 per cent.

GENCOs have in recent time raised alarm over liquidity and the going concern of its companies, due to huge debt.

The companies also decried the poor payment it receives from the NBET, saying many of the firms are now on the verge of collapse.

Last week, some of the affected generation companies dragged the Nigerian government and the minister of power to court over allegations of extending preferential treatment to two new power firms, Accugas and Azura.

They also alleged that they barely receive regular and up-to-date payments from the N701 billion power sector intervention fund put in place by the Nigerian government.

But on Monday, the minister, Babatunde Fashola, accused the generation companies of attempts to blackmail the government.

He also alleged that the firms are planning to sabotage government efforts in electricity supply to Nigerians, saying that he was ready to "face them in the law court".

Nigeria

Dapchi Abduction - Parents Welcome Negotiation Option to Rescue School Girls

Parents of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe, on Tuesday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.