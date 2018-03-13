Nigeria: VP Osinbajo, Others to Speak At Criminal Justice Summit

Nigeria's Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is expected to deliver the keynote address at the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Criminal Justice Reform Conference.

Prof. Osinbajo will speak on the conference theme titled "Criminal justice in Nigeria: The journey so far."

Scheduled to hold at the Asaba Convention Centre, Delta State between April 25 and 26, 2018 the conference is designed to fashion a definitive roadmap for Nigeria's troubled criminal justice sector.

Aside from goodwill messages from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, the opening ceremony will also witness speeches by Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro.

This will however be preceded by a welcome address by NBA President, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) and a speech by the NBA Criminal Justice Reform Committee Chairman, Chief Arthur Obi-Okafor (SAN).

According to a statement by the Head of Publicity Sub-committee, Mr. Emeka Nwadioke, the plenary session on "Unlocking the innovations of criminal justice legislation" will herald the technical sessions.

Former NBA President, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), will chair it, with Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello of the High Court of FCT as the lead speaker.